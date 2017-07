Geraldine (Gerry) Beck

Geraldine (Gerry) Beck, 91 – late of Hingham, formerly of Swampscott and West Palm Beach, Fla. Died on June 10, 2017.

Wife of the late Armand Beck. Mother of Lewis Beck and his wife Beverly of Middleborough, Barry Beck and his wife Sharon of Danvers, and Paul Beck and his wife Lisa of Scituate. Grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of eight.