Annette (Lampert) Lubow

Annette (Lampert) Lubow of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Peabody and Marblehead, entered into rest on July 4, 2017 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Lubow, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.

Annette was born in Peabody to the late Hyman and Dora (Brief) Lampert. She worked at State Street Jewellers in Boston, owned by her husband. Annette was a long time member of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody and contributed to its Sisterhood. She was the vice president of the Delray Beach Florida Chapter of Hadassah and was a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans Post 202 in Peabody.

Annette is survived by her four children: Dr. Stephen Lubow and his wife Deborah of Baltimore, Md., Rabbi Jeffrey Lubow and his wife Zvia of Jerusalem, Israel, Carolyn Lubow Stern and her husband Harry Stern of Seattle, Wash., and Linda Lubow and her husband Jordan Rosenfeld of Seattle, Wash. She was the cherished sister of Rae Samiljan and her husband Edward of San Diego, Calif., and Albert Lampert and his wife Tanya of Potomac, Md. She was the beloved grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 21.

Funeral services will be held on July 7 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Sabino Farm Rd., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette’s name may be made to Hadassah Shira-Delray Beach Chapter (c/o Hadassah Florida Atlantic), 5341 West Atlantic Ave., #305, Delray Beach, FL 33484).