Harold George Holmstock

Harold George Holmstock, 104 – late of Brookline and Swampscott. Died on July 1, 2017.

Husband of the late Ruth Spindler Holmstock. Son of the late Nathan Holmstock and Sarah Stuart.

Uncle of Deena Baram Ferrara and Ava Baram Sarafan of Acton. Friend of Jerry and Linda Benezra of Plymouth and their children Adam Benezra, Scott Benezra and Lorissa Lemay. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)