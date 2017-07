Jacob Podradchik

Jacob Podradchik – late of Malden. Died on June 28, 2017.

Husband of the late Florence Podradchik. Father of Linda Hugeback and her late husband Charles, and Richard Podradchik. Son of the late Samuel and Sophia Podradchik. Brother of the late Celia Podradchik, Rose Podradchik, and Abe Podradchik. Grandfather of Eric Kosses and Sherry Colleary, and great-grandfather of Brittney, Evan, Jordan, Mason and Hanna. (Torf)