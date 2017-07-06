Pauline Sugerman

Pauline Sugerman, 94 – late of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield. Died on June 29, 2017.

Wife of the late Joseph Sugerman. Mother of Stephen Sugerman and his partner Norma Weinberg of Cambridge, Alan Sugerman and his wife Carol of Malden, Marilyn Ziev of Peabody, Robert Sugerman and his partner Al Orsini of Lynnfield, and Jane Noce and her husband Paul of West Peabody. Mother-in-law of the late Louise Sugerman. Sister of Gertrude Forman of Swampscott. Grandmother of Jodi Sugerman-Brozan (Alex), Lisa Sugerman (Donny Blaney), Stacie Burke (Daniel), Matthew Ziev (Deana), Jacob Sugerman (Alex Maggyar), Christopher Noce (Emma), and Evan Noce (Jessi). Great-grandmother of 10. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)