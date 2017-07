Ruth M. Stepner

Ruth M. Stepner, 97 – late of Peabody. Died on July 3, 2017.

Wife of the late Irving Stepner. Mother of Sharyn Levine of Westbury, N.Y., and Judith and her husband Herb Harris of Peabody. Grandmother of Alyse and her husband Joe Edwards, Lesley Azzinaro, the late Jonathan Power, and Jill and her husband Mike Saccoccia. Great-grandmother of Leah, Samantha, Molly, Sophia and Olivia. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)