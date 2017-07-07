Richard Kurland

Richard Kurland, late of Townsend, formerly of Winthrop, died on July 4, 2017 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Henry and Mary (Newburgh) Kurland. Raised and educated in Winthrop, a graduate of Winthrop High School, Richard continued his education at Suffolk University. He was employed as a police officer for the Town of Winthrop and then went on to the Capital Police Force.

In addition to his beloved wife of 35 years Jo Ann Kurland, he is also survived by his sons Kenneth Kurland and Michael Kurland, his stepson Christopher DiPietro, his brother Stephen Kurland, and his longtime friend Arnold Springer. (Torf)