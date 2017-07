Congregation Sons of Israel chooses new officers

JULY 13, 2017 – Congregation Sons of Israel in Peabody held their Annual Congregational Meeting and Election on June 4. Officers elected are pictured from left to right: Richard Dinkin, ritual director; Susan Dinkin, recording secretary; Barbara Sigel, corresponding secretary; Rosalyn Abrams, president; Sheri Olans Wright, treasurer; Robert Wright, vice president; Harriet Polonsky, financial secretary.