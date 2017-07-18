Albert Leabman

Albert Leabman, 93 – late of Cambridge, formerly of Malden. Died on July 15, 2017.

Devoted husband of the late Rita (Freudenheim). Beloved father of Avis Leabman and Scott Leabman and his wife Ellen Ginsberg. Adored grandfather of Jordan Leabman and Addie Leabman. Dear brother of the late Ida Sherman, Isaac Leabman, James Leabman, and Sol Leabman. Cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. (Goldman)