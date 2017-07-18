Alvin R. Levy

Alvin R. Levy, 83 – late of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Danvers and Peabody. Died on July 11, 2017.

Beloved husband of the late Maxine (Baker) Levy. Devoted father of Alan Levy and his wife Janet of Scarsdale, N.Y., Bill Levy and his late husband Paul Delery of East Boston, and the late Lisa Langsam. Loving brother of David Levy and his late wife Marilyn, the late Eunice Freedman, and the late Thelma Zane. Cherished grandfather of Emily Langsam, Amy Langsam, Alexander Levy and Lauren Levy. Great-grandfather of Lily.

Funeral services were held on July 13. Interment followed at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alvin’s name may be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Dr. Allan Ropper’s Discretionary Fund), 75 Francis St., BB204, Boston, MA 02115, or to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)