Dr. Arthur S. Lurie

Dr. Arthur S. Lurie, 89 – late of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, Lynnfield and Swampscott. Died on July 11, 2017.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Leon and Sophie (Merochnick) Lurie.

Dr. Lurie is survived by Phyllis (Fox) Lurie, his beloved wife of 56 years. He was the devoted father of Andrew Lurie and his wife Stacy Parker-Lurie of Peabody, Ellen Brody and her husband Jonathan of Andover, and David Lurie and his wife Debra of Livingston, N.J. Cherished grandfather of Adam Brody, Dena Brody, Samuel Lurie, Michael Lurie and Belle Lurie.

Funeral services were held at Brooksby Village Chapel, Peabody on July 12. Interment followed at Polonnoe Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or to a charity of one's choice.