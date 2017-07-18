Goldie (“Bubbe”) Greenbaum

Goldie (“Bubbe”) Greenbaum died peacefully on July 16, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Goldie met and married her husband, Baruch, as refugees in a Displaced Persons camp in Germany after WWII. Having arrived in the US in 1951, she and her beloved husband built a life filled with family, dedication to community as an exemplary volunteer, and a love for Judaism. For those who knew her well, she was a dynamic force in life.

She is survived by her children Susan Greenbaum and Maurice and his wife Pearl Greenbaum, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service was held July 18 at 11am at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. Donations in Goldie’s memory can be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907, or The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)