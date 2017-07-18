Robert I. Kalis

Robert I. Kalis, 92 – formerly of Marblehead. Died peacefully on July 14, 2017 at Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers. He was the husband of the late Merna (Kostick) Kalis.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children Lawrence (Nancy) Kalis, Michael (Naomi) Kalis, Laurie (Larry) Lapidus, his beloved stepsons Glenn (Cindy) Canner and Gary (Lu) Canner. He was also adored by his grandchildren Benjamin, Eric, Sarah, Daniel, Justin, David, Blair and Alan, and his great-granddaughter Alison. Bob is also survived by his dear sisters Florence Gans of Newton and Dorothy Baker of Danvers.

Expressions of sympathy in his name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements under the direction of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.