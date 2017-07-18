Saunders Mishkin

Saunders Mishkin, of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on July 16, 2017 at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of Denise Jordan Licata.

Born on January 28, 1922, Saunders was the son of David and Fanny (Friedland) Mishkin and the brother of Mildred Karas, and grew up in Chelsea. He is survived by six children and 13 grandchildren: Howard Mishkin; William, Judy, David and Amy Mishkin; Robert, Genie, Sasha and Melissa Mishkin; Marlene, Keith, Molly, George and Lily Winsten; Greg, Sue, Ella and Jake Licata; and Andrea, Teddy, Taylor, Ally, Avery and Brady Bettencourt.

Saunders began his career in apparel, working in a men’s clothing store in the early ’40s. He always liked good clothes and continued in apparel-related fields his whole life. With friends from his Chelsea roots, they started tuxedo rental stores, growing to six locations. In 1970, he opened up the first of several tuxedo stores, called Mr. Saunders Formal Wear. Saunders continued in the tuxedo business until finally retiring at age 92.

Saunders was a larger-than-life character and will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements were handled by Boston Cremation, Malden. To leave a condolence, visit bostoncremation.org.