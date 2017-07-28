Callum named Independent Girls Conference softball MVP

JULY 27, 2017 – Congratulations to senior Jayme Callum for being recognized as the 2017 Independent Girls Conference Softball Most Valuable Player. This is the second softball MVP honor for Jayme, the first award being presented to her in 2015. This award wraps up an outstanding senior year, as she was also named the 2016 IGC Girls Volleyball MVP in the fall. Jayme was instrumental in leading both of these teams to their respective championships and will leave a lasting legacy at Gann Academy. Jayme will be playing volleyball and softball at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Penn. Jayme is the daughter of Sue Callum, executive director of the North Suburban Jewish Community Center in Peabody.