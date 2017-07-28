Gershaw earns her MD

by

Journal Staff

JULY 27, 2017 – Rachel S. Gershaw of Danvers received her medical degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in May.

A lifelong member of Temple Teferit Shalom in Peabody and a 2008 graduate of Danvers High School, Rachel received a Bachelor’s in Health Science in 2012 and a Master’s in Public Health in 2013 from Northeastern University.

Rachel began her Residency as an Emergency Medical physician at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield in June.

Rachel is the daughter of Scott O. Gershaw of Danvers and Jo Ann Freedman of Lynnfield. She is the sister of David L. Gershaw of Charlestown, and the granddaughter of Milton and Marjorie Gershaw of Peabody.