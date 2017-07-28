Glen S. Schuster, 52 – late of Rye Brook, N.Y. Died on July 26, 2017.
Son of Robert and Judith Schuster of Middeton. Husband of Julie (Cook) Schuster. Father of Seth and Justin Schuster. Brother of Randy and Ross Dombrowski of Basalt, Colo.
