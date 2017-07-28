Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization holds annual luncheon

by

Journal Staff

JULY 27, 2017 – Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization convened at The Hawthorne Hotel in Salem on May 24 for its annual luncheon. The group provides grants to deserving Jewish high school graduates on the North Shore. Funds are primarily obtained at the annual luncheon and by memorial scholarships given by families to honor their loved ones. This year, twelve worthy students received endowments for their college studies.

Pictured above are the board members and luncheon chairpersons. Left to right, back row: Reggie Weinstein, Roberta Soltz, Rhonda Preman, Sharen Solomon, Andrea Liftman, co-president Aileen Cordette, Diana Caplan and Harriet Perlman. Front row: Jennifer Hockert, Lois Hurwitz, Helaine Sneirson, Myra Gulko, and co-president Joan Rich.