Mazel tov – It’s a boy!

JULY 27, 2017 – Rachel Rosen and Matthew Homiack of Falls Church, Va., welcome their son Jacob Andrew Rosen, born on May 29, 2017. Proud grandparents are Dr. Alvin and Rebecca Rosen of Marblehead and Michael and Beth Homiack of Denver, Colo.
