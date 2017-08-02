Dr. Eugene David Rothenberg

Dr. Eugene David Rothenberg, 84, of Rumson, N.J., and Clearwater, Fla., died on July 29, 2017.

Born on December 5, 1932 in Boston at Lying-in Hospital, he was the first son of first-generation Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine, Rose Mezikofsky Rothenberg and Morris Rothenberg. Eugene grew up in Roxbury and Brighton. He was a graduate of Boston Latin High School class of 1949, cum laude graduate of Boston University class of 1953, and Tufts Medical School class of 1957. He served his internship and residency (OBGYN) at the University of Illinois and graduated in 1964. He was a past president of the medical staff at Monmouth Medical Center, director of the Department of OBGYN of Monmouth Medical Center, recipient of the Golden Merit award upon completion of 50 years of distinguished service as a practicing doctor, and a former board member of Planned Parenthood of Central N.J. Dr. Rothenberg served with distinction on the Board of Directors of Monmouth Capital Corporation for six years, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for six years, and UMH Properties, Inc., for 36 years.

He married his beloved wife, Judith Rothenberg (née Goldstein), on November 21, 1959. Dr. Rothenberg is predeceased by his brother, Leon Rothenberg. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith, his two daughters, Jill Adler of Marblehead, and Ava Lawrence of Palm Harbor, Fla., his brother Stanley of Waterford, Maine, and his grandchildren, Virginia and Jack.

A funeral service will be held at 10:15 a.m., at Congregation B’nai Israel, 171 Ridge Road, Rumson, N.J., on August 3. Interment will follow at B’nai Israel Cemetery, Tinton Falls. The family will begin shiva by receiving people at Salt Creek Grille in Rumson at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements were handled by Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean Township, N.J.