Bernard (“Bernie”) Kummins

Bernard (“Bernie”) Kummins, 86, of Marblehead, formerly of Boston, entered into rest on August 2, 2017.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Gartz) Kummins. Devoted father of Susan Kummins, Rachael Kummins, and Jerold Kummins and his wife Randy. Loving son of the late William and Bessie (Skolnick) Kummins. Beloved brother of the late Annice (“Anne”) Coddon and brother-in-law of the late Doris Hirsch. Devoted uncle of Karen and Stephen Hirsch, and Mark and Amy Coddon, Faith, Ilene, and Araya Coddon. Loving Zayde of Joshua and Allyson Kummins.

Bernard was a graduate of Boston English High School, a retired member of IBEW Local 103, and a 50-plus-year member of Philanthropic Lodge, F. & A.M., of Marblehead.

Services to be held at Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, on Friday, August 4 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours at Temple Sinai to follow interment, and on Sunday, August 6 and Monday, August 7 from 2-6 p.m. The family kindly requests observance of Kosher dietary laws during visitation. Contributions in Bernard’s memory may be made to the Kummins Family Discretionary Fund for the benefit of Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. Services entrusted to the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.