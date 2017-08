Irwin Ross

Irwin Ross, 79 – late of Peabody, formerly of Everett. Died on July 29, 2017.

Devoted husband of the late Mona (Cohen). Beloved father of Beth and her husband Mike Bencale, and Eric and his wife Bonnie Ross. Adored grandfather of Jason and Jessica Cummings, Adam Cummings, Matthew Ross, and Mia Ross. Dear brother of Cynthia and her husband Lawrence Prag and Carl and his wife Lois Rosenbloom. (Goldman)