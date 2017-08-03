Jean Goldberg

Jean Goldberg, 83, of Peabody, died suddenly at home on August 1, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Goldberg, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Sarah Trachtenberg.

Mrs. Goldberg graduated with her masters in social work from Lesley College (now Lesley University) in Cambridge and worked for many years as a marriage and family therapist. She was an associate of Dr. Robert Van Wittenberghe and practiced with him in Marblehead. Jean had her own private practice as well.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Eric Goldberg of Wayland, and her grandchildren Ari, Samuel and Abigail Goldberg.

Jean’s funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10am in the chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, Sabino Farm Road, Peabody. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.