Ceil Schwarz Bialek

Ceil Schwarz Bialek, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2017 in Winchester. A Holocaust survivor, Ceil was born in Vienna, Austria.

Wife of the late Harry Bialek. Daughter of the late Gedalje and Mindel Schwarz. Sister of the late Bruno and Edith. Survived by her two daughters, Harriet Griffin of Malden, and Deborah and her husband Barry Shedrow of Aiken, S.C., and three grandsons, David Griffin of Greenfield, Mark Griffin and his wife Missy Motew of Madison, Wisc., and Jason Moore of Walnut Creek, Calif. Also survived by nieces and nephews and their families. (Goldman)