Gail Deborah (Schwartz) Rosengard

Gail Deborah (Schwartz) Rosengard, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, died peacefully at her home on August 6, 2017 at the age of 66.

Gail was born in Lawrence, the daughter of Barbara (Weinstein) Schwartz and the late Judge Maurice Schwartz. She grew up in Methuen, graduating as valedictorian from Tenney High School class of 1969. She graduated magna cum laude from Brandeis University class of 1973, and obtained a Master of Science in Education from Syracuse University.

Gail enjoyed a highly successful 35-year career in the Lawrence public schools, beginning as a teacher of Vietnamese refugee children. She moved from teaching to administration. She held the position of Title I Coordinator for eighteen years. She instituted many new and innovative programs while in this position, including establishing team teaching and cooperative learning practices in Lawrence. She led a team of school-based curriculum facilitators whose role was to nurture and develop a strong chain of teacher leadership throughout the system. She was instrumental in restoring Lawrence High School’s accreditation in 2004. She served as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the last six years of her career. She was also well-respected statewide for her innovative practices and new program development, and was often called upon to provide statewide training and presentations. In 1995, she was awarded the State’s Andrew Mountain Prize in compensatory education.

Gail was an active volunteer, holding many philanthropic roles. She was an active member of the former Temple Beth El in Lowell, where she served as Sisterhood president and Torah Fund Chair, and held the position of vice president for Torah Fund on the New England branch of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism. She was a board member of the Merrimack Valley Hebrew Academy, serving on its education committee. She was a board member of the Greater Lawrence International Institute. She chaired the Lawrence School Department’s United Fund drive. She was a member of the Montefiore Synagogue in Lowell, Congregation Beth Israel in Lawrence, and Temple Emunah of Lexington, and was a member of the sisterhoods of these synagogues. She was a life member of Hadassah.

Music held a special place in Gail’s life. She played piano, took up guitar in retirement, and always found a way to sing. For the past 16 years she sang and occasionally soloed with “The Mak’haylah”, the chorus of Temple Emunah. She was a life-long learner, enjoying adult education classes, history, and reading. Her hobbies included writing, traveling, the arts, and home décor.

Gail leaves behind her adored and adoring husband of 33 years, Mark Rosengard; her mother, Barbara Schwartz, formerly of Andover, now of Acton; her sister and brother-in-law Pamela and Ronald Bruckman, of Nashua, N.H.; sister-in-law Dana Frankel of Lowell; nieces

Nancy Bruckman of Brookline, Molly Bruckman of Raleigh, N.C., and Sandra Bloch and her husband Shmuel Bloch and their three children, all of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Services were held at Temple Emunah, Lexington, August 8. Burial followed at Children of Abraham (Ansha Sholum) Cemetery, Lawrence. Donations may be made to Brandeis University, or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel of Malden. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.

Gail will be remembered for her humor, friendship, laughter and optimistic outlook.