Celebrating with Family, Roos turns 100

AUGUST 10, 2017 – Eleanor J. Roos, of Swampscott, celebrated her 100th birthday on July 7. Over 50 members of her immediate family attended a celebration in her honor. Eleanor has been a member of Congregation Shirat Hayam and the former Temple Beth El since the early 1950s, when she joined with her late husband, Dr. Donald A. Roos, and their four children. Pictured with Eleanor are her grandson, Rabbi Jonathan Roos of Temple Sinai Washington, D.C.; her daughter, Helaine Hazlett, and Rabbi Michael Ragozin, Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott.