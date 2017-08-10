Goodspeed selected for youth exchange scholarship to Germany

AUGUST 10, 2017 – Lily Good­speed, a high school student from Beverly, has been selected for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship, which funds an academic year of high school study and cultural immersion in Germany for a select group of American students. The CBYX program is funded jointly by the US Congress and the German Bundestag as a symbol of the special economic and political relationship between America and Germany. Lily is one of only 250 students nationwide to receive this prestigious scholarship. She will be spending the 2017-2018 academic year living with a German host family and attending a local high school in Germany. Lily is the daughter of Andy and Linda Goodspeed, and sister to Adam Goodspeed. Her grandparents are Barbara and Mike Freeman of Peabody.

Lily was selected for CBYX for her demonstrated academic qualifications, cultural open-mindedness, and outstanding motivation. Lily will serve as a “youth ambassador,” representing the United States.