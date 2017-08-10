Kaufman-King engagement

AUGUST 10, 2017 – Esther and Neal Kaufman of Peabody are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Craig Kaufman to Leah King, daughter of Michele Abrams and Dalton King of Hamden, Conn.

A graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Craig received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in English from Tufts University, and a Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration from Endicott College. He is the Director of Sports Information at Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts.

Leah, a graduate of Hamden High School, received her Bachelor’s Degree in Art History from McGill University, and is currently a candidate for a Master’s Degree in Jewish Education through the Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion. She is the Senior Regional Director of Youth Engagement for NFTY Northeast at the Union for Reform Judaism, and is on the Leadership Team at URJ Eisner Camp.

The couple currently resides in Malden. A November 2017 wedding in Peabody is planned.