Rabbi Perlman graduates from Peabody Police Citizens Academy

AUGUST 10, 2017 – Rabbi Richard Perlman, of Temple Ner Tamid, recently graduated from the Peabody Police Citizens Academy. Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin awarded Rabbi Perlman his certificate of completion at temple services on July 28, 2017 before about 90 congregants. Rabbi Perlman took part in this program as a member of the Peabody Clergy Ministerial Association. Currently he is the only Jewish member of the Peabody clergy to participate in this program. The police have asked local clergy to assist first responders should the need arise to provide pastoral assistance. The Peabody Police Citizens Academy is a unique program which allows Peabody residents to get an insiders view of the daily duties of our police officers, dispatchers, clerical staff and all others who work within the police department. Some of the topics covered are criminal investigations, crime scene processing, crime prevention, and community policing.