Neil L. Chayet

Neil L. Chayet of Salem passed away on August 11, 2017. He was 78. He was the son of the late Judge Ely Chayet and Blanche (Poretsky) Chayet.

Neil leaves his wife of 37 years, Martha Chayet, his two sons Michael R. Chayet of Weston, Conn., and Ely Todd Chayet of Calabasas, Calif., and his daughter Lisa Chayet Sahlberg of Raymond, Maine, formerly of Duxbury. Also surviving are his daughters-in-law Julie Min Chayet and Kathy Lyon Chayet, and his son-in-law Jon Sahlberg. Neil leaves his grandchildren Max, Hannah and Sarah Chayet, and Brett and Linnea Sahlberg.

A graduate of Tufts University and Harvard Law School, Neil recently retired after 42 years with CBS News Radio, and his legendary daily program, “This is Neil Chayet, Looking at the Law™.” A sought-after public speaker, he delivered countless speeches and lectures.

Neil practiced health law, authored four books, and served on numerous boards, including Massport Security Advisory Council and the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Science. A former trustee of Tufts University, he was on the faculty at Harvard Medical School Department of Psychiatry at McLean Hospital for 30 years.

A member of the Manchester Yacht Club, Neil enjoyed his 1946 Hinckley sloop “Breeze” and his DownEast power boat “Sooner.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrance gifts may be made “In Memory of Neil Chayet” in support of Small Cell Cancer Research, and sent to the MGH Development Office, attn: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 (https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/)

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, at Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead. Arrangements were handled by by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.