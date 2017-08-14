Sylvia Brown

Sylvia Brown, 92, died on August 12, 2017, at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslin­dale. She was the wife of the late Edward Brown.

Born in Malden, she was the daughter of Morris and Mary Gould. A graduate of Boston University School of Music, Sylvia taught piano before raising her two daughters in Swampscott. A vibrant community member, she was active in the Temple Beth El Sisterhood, B’nai Brith Women, and the Mizrachi Women’s Organization. Although family was paramount in her life, Sylvia worked as a real estate broker on the North Shore and held several administrative positions there as well.

Sylvia had three passions: politics, bridge and current events. She loved to engage in lively conversations about the day’s events and supported local and national Democratic candidates with donations and heartfelt letters of wisdom sent to countless candidates. She never met a Democrat she didn’t like and especially looked forward to her yearly Christmas card from the Obamas. Sylvia was an avid bridge player for many years and enjoyed taking trips with “the girls.”

Her beloved grandson, Anders Michel Nord, also of Sweden, was the apple of her eye. Born in Haiti, Anders sensitized Sylvia to the plight of Haitian orphans and the difficulties they face. She was proud to support local Haitian organizations and they welcomed her with open arms.

Sylvia left the North Shore in 2008 to be closer to her daughter.

In addition to her grandson Anders, those left to cherish her memory are her dear daughters Linda Sapol of Brookline and Phyllis Haxell of Sodertalje, Sweden and Phyllis’ husband Hannu Tjader. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Sidney and Howard Gould and her sisters-in-law Miriam and Ethel Gould (and their children). The family would like to thank the staff at Hebrew Senior Life who cared for Sylvia for two years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 16 at 11 a.m., at the chapel at Brooksby Village, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody. Interment will follow in Beth Israel of Malden Cemetery, North Reading. Memorial contributions in Sylvia’s memory may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, Development Dept., 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131 (www.give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute). For more information or to view the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.