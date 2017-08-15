Arnold Gordon Goldstein

Arnold Gordon Goldstein, 92, passed away on August 11, 2017 at Life Care Center of Stoneham. He was the beloved husband of Paula (Blau) Goldstein for 56 years.

Born in Fall River, the son of the late Maurice and Esther (Silver) Goldstein, Arnold had lived in Stoneham for 50 years, previously living in Somerville for six years. He was an electronic engineer at G.E. in Wilmington for 12 years, retiring in 1988.

Arnold was a member of Temple Shir Tikvah in Winchester, president of Temple Judea, vice president of United Synagogue New England Region, and a member of The Stoneham Interfaith Association and IEEE.

He was the devoted father of Maurice Goldstein and his wife Lisa of San Antonio, Texas, and Loren Goldstein and his wife Michelle of Bradford. Arnold was the brother of the late Ethel Levy, Mildred Calef and his dear brother Dr. Wallace Goldstein. He was the loving grandfather of Kenneth, Melissa and Cory.

Funeral services were held on August 13 at Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, or Boston Braves Historical Association, P.O. Box 67195, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For online condolences, visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.