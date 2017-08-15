Geraldine Limon Polansky

Geraldine Limon Polansky of Beverly passed away on July 14, 2017, at the age of 80.

Geraldine was the daughter of the late George M. and F. Lillian (Axelrod) Limon. She was the mother of Lee Sonia Polansky of Washington, DC, Jordan M. Polansky (Bridget Bedore) of Springfield, Ill., and Robert M. Polansky (Lisa Faia) of Beverly. Other survivors include her brothers Peter J. Limon (Judith Jackson) of Irisburg, Vt., and Joshua S. Limon of Peabody, her grandsons David H. Polansky of Brookline and Jonathan L. Polansky of Beverly, and her godson E.J. Coleman of Nashville, Tenn.

Geraldine had a wide range of interests and many passions. As a lifelong progressive and autodidact, she enjoyed discussing current affairs and that morning’s news on NPR. She was a blues aficionado, and a voracious reader of mysteries and Jewish history. She enjoyed shopping, discussing cats, and catching up on the phone. She doted on her “girls,” Daffney and Azalea Kerber. And until very recently, she was always ready to hop into her (always new) car, and drive over to the “Atomic” for an iced coffee with her kids.

Geraldine could compete with any professional chef, and her cooking covered the world: Indian curry (she mixed her own curry powder), fried chicken and collard greens (no biscuits – she disliked baking), Ghanaian peanut soup (Nkatenkwan), and brisket with tzimmes.

While she spent most of her life on the North Shore, Geraldine had friends and relatives across the US, and she will be missed.

Burial services were held on July 16 at Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers. Donations in Geraldine’s memory can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org) or Population Connection (www.popconnect.org).