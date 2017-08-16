Ida (Klane) Block

Ida (Klane) Block, 106 – late of Chelsea, formerly of Revere. Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred Block and the late Israel Rosenthal. Devoted and loving mother of Shirley and Harvey Zides and Jason and Ronni Rosenthal. Loving daughter of the late Simon and Bessie (Gal) Klane. Dear sister of Sylvia Leeman of Fla., and the late Celia Stone, Etta Katz, Abraham Klane, and Helen Lipofsky. Loving grandmother of Mark and his wife Rachel, Evan and his wife Tiffany, Mitchell and Bridgitte, and Adina Newman and her husband Dan. Also survived by 11 great grandchildren. (Torf)