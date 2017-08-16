Joseph Feinbloom

Joseph Feinbloom, age 88, a longtime resident of Pompton Lakes, N.J., passed away peacefully on August 11, 2017.

He was the beloved husband of Marie (née Picerno) Feinbloom. Devoted father of Devorah Rosenberg and her husband Steven, of Swampscott, Stephan Feinbloom, of California, Donna Hook and her husband Kenneth, of N.J., Michele Owen and her husband Edward, of Florida, and Douglas Lanzet, of N.J. He was the cherished grandfather of Laura, Aaron, Alexei, Lindsay and Phillip.

Joe was a graduate of American International College in Springfield, where he earned his Bachelor of Education Degree and also his Master of Education degree. He was the former owner of Feinbloom’s Men’s Shop, located on Wanaque Avenue in Pompton Lakes, N.J., for many years. Mr. Feinbloom was employed by Nordstrom, in Paramus, N.J., in the men’s clothing section since the first day of the store’s opening. Afterwards Joe joined Weichert Realty in Wayne, N.J., as a realtor.

Joe was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and past president of Congregation Beth Sholom in Pompton Lakes, N.J., and was a longtime member of the Pompton Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Pompton Lakes Senior Center and the Pompton Lakes Historical Society. He, even on his most difficult day, always had the best sense of humor. He was affectionately referred to as Gentleman Joe.

Services were held on August 14 at Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, N.J. Memorial donations in memory of Joseph Feinbloom may be made to the Wounded Warriors (woundedwarriorproject.org), 4899 Belford Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.