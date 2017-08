Paul Freedman

Paul Freedman, 84 – late of Everett. Died on August 13, 2017.

Devoted husband of the late Rose (Prusky) Freedman. Beloved father of Marcia and her husband Bennett Delatizky, Bennett and his wife Mary Freedman, and Joel and his wife Lori Freedman. Cherished grandfather of Dori-Ann Delatizky, and Bradley, Hannah, Alyssa and Daniel Freedman. (Goldman)