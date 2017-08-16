Sidney J. Tankel

Sidney J. Tankel, 89, of Newton, formerly of Waltham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 15, 2017.

He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Young) Tankel for 61 years. He was the loving and devoted father of Cheryl Cohen and her husband Gary, Stephen Tankel and his wife Rose Shapiro, and Gail Cohen and her husband Scott. Sidney was the adored grandfather of Matthew, Andrew and his fiancée Sara, Jake, Charli, Sam and Alex. He was the dear brother of Florence Marcus and her late husband Warren, the late Charles Tankel, and the brother-in-law of the late Eliot and Dorothy Young. He was the fond uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Sidney was a proud alumnus of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and long-time owner of H.I. Johnson Drug Company in Waltham. He was a veteran of the Korean War, a Mason and a Shriner.

Services at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Thursday, August 17 at 12 noon. Memorial observance will be at the home of Stephen and Rose following the service until 8:00 p.m., and Friday from 1:00 p.m., until sundown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or the Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Waltham. Arrangements were handled by Levine Chapels, Brookline.