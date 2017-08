Helen (Yashgar) Pruss

Helen (Yashgar) Pruss, 87 – late of Peabody. Died on August 16, 2017.

Wife of the late Harris Pruss, Mother of Rhonda Pruss and her husband Donald Messer, and the late Joseph Pruss. Sister of Diana Baseman of Newton and Joan Shaffer and her husband Richard of Salem. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)