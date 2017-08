Melvin Mirrer

Melvin Mirrer, 83 – late of Andover. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 16, 2017 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Son of the late Michael and Fannie (Rosinsky) Mirrer. Father of Barry (Angela) Mirrer of Newton, Karen (Raulf) Neelis of Pompton Lakes, N.J., and Susan (Michael) Mulhern of Andover. Grandfather of Samantha and Victoria Mirrer and Max and Molly Mulhern. Brother of the late Robert H. Mirrer. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)