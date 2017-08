AUGUST 27: 2017 Y2I Welcome Home event

The community is invited to the Robert I. Lappin Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I) 2017 Welcome Home Event. Join us to welcome home 2017 Y2I teens and honor outstanding leaders of our Jewish community.

The celebration is free and open to all. A kosher, dairy dessert reception will be served following the program.

2-4 p.m. Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly.