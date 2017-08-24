AUGUST 27: A Salute to Veterans Concert

Area veterans and Gold Star Families are invited to attend “A Salute to Veterans” with singer-songwriter Don Campbell and his band upon registration at their local Senior Center.

All veterans will have free admission and wheelchair vans will be provided for veterans who request them. Veterans’ guests will be admitted for $10, which will be collected at the door.

2-4 p.m. Maudslay Arts Center, 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. Concert will be held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates. Contact Cynthia Costello, 978-499-0050. maudslayartscenter.org.