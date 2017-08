AUGUST 27: The Arthur J. Epstein Hillel School Naming Ceremony



Brunch and the renaming ceremony of Cohen Hillel Academy to Arthur J. Epstein Hillel School, in recognition of Epstein’s generous $5 million donation to the school in January. A permanent tribute to the Cohen family will be installed at the school to honor their legacy.

RSVP to Diane at diane@cohenhillel.org or call 781-639-2880. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Cohen Hillel Academy, 6 Community Rd., Marblehead.