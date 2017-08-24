Bogosian named interim rabbi at Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El

AUGUST 24, 2017 – Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is pleased to welcome Rabbi Ilene Bogosian, who joined the temple community as its interim rabbi on July 1, 2017. Over the next year, Rabbi Bogosian will assist with the search for a successor to Rabbi Emeritus Ira Korinow, who retired in June after leading Temple Emanu-El for 36 years. Rabbi Bogosian has extensive experience guiding congregations through this process and will serve as both spiritual leader to the congregation and advisor to the search committee.

Rabbi Bogosian started her professional life as a rehabilitation counselor, later becoming a psychiatric social worker and family therapist. In 1988, she decided to change career paths and follow a long-time interest in studying for the rabbinate. She enrolled at Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion and was ordained in 1992. She served as campus rabbi and Hillel director at Wellesley College for ten years. In 2004, she was one of the pioneers recruited to pilot the Interim Clergy program for the Central Conference of American Rabbis and the Reform movement. Since that time, Rabbi Bogosian has served as an interim rabbi at 12 congregations across the country.

Rabbi Bogosian has a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Simmons College, a Master of Education in counseling psychology from Northeastern University, a Master of Arts in Judaic studies from Hebrew College, and a Master of Hebrew literature and a Doctor of Divinity from Hebrew Union College. She and her husband George have been married for 48 years and have two grown sons, two daughters-in-law, and a grandchild.