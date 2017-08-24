CJP awards $28,000 in North Shore grants

AUGUST 24, 2017 – Combined Jewish Philan­thropies, Greater Boston’s Jewish Federation, announced that six organizations will receive a total of $28,000 in grants for programs to strengthen the North Shore Jewish community. The recipients of the grants for 2017-2018 include:

Cohen Hillel Academy

This grant will fund the development and implementation of Shabbat Unplugged, a weekend to strengthen connections among synagogues and Cohen Hillel families on the North Shore, while exposing these families to a meaningful camp-like experience. This program will provide participating families a holistic Shabbat experience including educational opportunities; music and tefillah; sports and recreation; and communal meals over which to relax, get to know each other, and come together as one community.

Jewish Family & Children’s Service; Schechter Holocaust Services

This grant will fund efforts to meet the needs of aging Holocaust survivors on the North Shore while allowing them to remain safe and age comfortably in their own homes. The grant will be used for vital home care services for the most vulnerable survivors on the North Shore.

New England Yachad of the Orthodox Union: North Shore Programming

Through creative arts and recreational activities, this grant will help Yachad expand programming to reach more of the North Shore’s 23 communities; increase parent and family support services; create new, meaningful partnerships in the region; and identify new peers and volunteers who will enjoy and benefit from Yachad.

North Shore Teen Initiative: Middle School Initiative with Cohen Hillel Academy

This grant builds upon a collaborative program that was implemented on a limited trial basis last year. It will enable Jewish organizations on the North Shore to offer Jewish middle school students (grades 6-8) a diverse menu of opportunities which include social, experiential, and interest-based opportunities; tikkun olam (repairing the world); and leadership building programming.

Temple B’nai Abraham: Pe’ah Garden

This grant is for Temple B’nai Abraham to double the size of its Pe’ah Garden, and for related hands-on activities to teach all generations about Jewish values, holidays, and prayer; help people connect spiritually; and build community.

Temple Emanu-El: Paperback Jukebox

This grant will help Paperback Jukebox continue to develop relationships with Jewish families with young children who are not inclined to participate in a traditional temple-sponsored program. The program centers on music and books geared for children ages 2-5, and weaves Jewish content into a children’s music routine.

CJP’s North Shore Commun­ity Grants program is run by a committee of volunteer leaders from the region. The North Shore Grants Committee reviews grant allocations and decides grant recipients. The committee evaluated 12 applications on the merit of their alignment with the following funding priorities:

• High quality Jewish education (for children, teens, and adults)

• Programs that engage families with young children and teens who have previously not been engaged with Jewish life

• Social service programs, including initiatives for people with disabilities and those who are economically vulnerable

• Programs that focus on leadership development for the next generation

• Programs that focus on Israel engagement

“The CJP North Shore grants process is an exciting way for the community to actively participate in the creating and growing [of] innovative and engaging programs in the North Shore community. We are excited to help the community build and grow in engagement and participation through quality Jewish programs,” said Ariella Levy, co-chair of the North Shore Grants Committee.

“CJP works to ensure that funded agencies and programs improve the lives of people in our community. The North Shore Community Grants pool is a small aspect of the total resources and efforts CJP contributes to support the North Shore. As a member of the North Shore Community Grants Committee, I and other community based volunteers can help be a part of that process, learn more about the vibrant landscape of Jewish life on the North Shore, and provide prudent stewardship for these designated grant funds,” added Jon Marcus, co-chair of the North Shore Grants Committee.