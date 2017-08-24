Denbo, Moldau families attend National Jewish Retreat

AUGUST 24, 2017 – Sam and Carol Denbo, and Harriet and David Moldau, attended the National Jewish Retreat this month in Palm Desert, Calif. The event was a program by The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute. The program included five days of classes given by top rabbinical scholars. Over 150 topics were offered, covering subjects ranging from Jewish Medical Ethics, to Torah perspectives on the death penalty, to tales of survival from Holocaust survivors, to the future of Judaism in the 21st Century. Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, former Chief Rabbi of Israel, also described his tale of survival from the depths of Bergen Belsen to becoming the leading rabbi of Israel. “With so much pessimism in today’s world, I came away with more optimism and hope for our people,” said Carol Denbo.