Preuss to leave CJP

AUGUST 24, 2017 – Gil Preuss, the executive vice president at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, has accepted a new position as chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (D.C.). Preuss will begin his new post next month.

In a statement, CJP President Barry Shrage, and Board Chairman Neil Wallack, praised Preuss: “It is an honor to be able to develop leaders who can shape the Jewish community around the country. This announcement is, nevertheless, bittersweet, for as excited as we are for Gil, he has very much been an integral part of our family and has been an inspirational leader at CJP for the past 13 years.

“As many of you know, Gil has been a relentless advocate for our Jewish community in areas including Jewish education, caring for the vulnerable including our anti-poverty initiative, Israel advocacy, and broad community engagement. He has offered inspired direction on everything from broad strategic initiatives to mentoring staff to developing deep partnerships with individuals and agencies to benefit our community. We recognize that this is hard to digest for those of us who have worked closely with Gil and for many outside our organization as well. We will miss him dearly and we know you join us in wishing him and his family the very best.”