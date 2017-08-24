SEPTEMBER 6: The Jewish Journal Speaker Series

Join us for the debut evening of The Jewish Journal Speaker Series, co-sponsored by The Jewish Journal, The Jewish Advocate and Temple Ner Tamid of Peabody.

The topic is “The Future of Jewish Journalism.” Featured speakers are Steven A. Rosenberg, editor and publisher of The Jewish Journal, and Brett Rhyne, PhD, editor of The Jewish Advocate. Q & A to follow. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

7:30 p.m. RSVP to editor@jewishjournal.org. Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody.