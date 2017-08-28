Geraldine Dermer

Geraldine Dermer, 98 – formerly of Peabody. Died on August 23, 2017.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irving Dermer, and the dear friend of the late Morris Lovins. Daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Sosna) Bosman. Mother of Lois A. (Ivan) Kipnis of Massapequa, N.Y., and the late Rona E. Dermer. Loving sister of the late Florence Lofchie and the late Lillian Goldstein. Adored grandmother of Adena F. (Mike) Fitzgerald and Todd A. (Becky) Kipnis. Great-Grandmother of Tyler and Emily Kipnis and Alexis and Matthew Fitzgerald. She also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and dear friends. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)