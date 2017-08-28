Lillian (Kantrovitz) Goldin

Lillian (Kantrovitz) Goldin, 101 – late of Peabody. Died on August 23, 2017.

Wife of the late Hyman Goldin, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage. Daughter of the late Nathan and Etta (Zacuto) Kantrovitz. Mother of Stephen and his wife Ulla Goldin of Stockholm, Sweden, Jonathan Goldin of Amherst, Nan Goldin of Berlin, Germany, and the late Barbara Goldin. Grandmother of Simon and Gabriella and great-grandmother of Lee. Sister of the late Sue Koritz of North Carolina, the late George Buckler of Pittsburgh, Penn., and the late Israel and Gabe Kantrovitz and the late Ben Buckler. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)