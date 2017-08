Pearl (Swartz) Suckney

Pearl (Swartz) Suckney, 103 – late of Malden. Died on August 22, 2017.

Devoted wife of the late Samuel Suckney. Beloved mother of Leslie and his wife Rayna Suckney, and Nancy and her husband Barry Sneider. Cherished grandmother of Jodi Suckney, Debra and Andrew Feldman, David Sneider and Kimberly Pelletz. Proud great-grandmother of Jonathan Sneider, Savannah Pelletz, Evan Feldman, Landon Pelletz and Emily Feldman. Dear sister of the late Saul Fierer, Lillian Kramer and Anne Mirochnick. (Goldman)